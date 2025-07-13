Cut by 25 per cent! Cristiano Ronaldo plan drawn up by Al-Nassr that will limit opportunities in pursuit of 1,000 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo will reportedly see his game time cut by 25 per cent in 2025-26 as Al-Nassr endeavour to keep him free from injury.

WHAT HAPPENED?

At 40 years of age, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner will see his workload carefully managed heading forward. He figured in 41 of Al-Nassr’s 50 games in the 2024-25 campaign, but is expected to be rotated out even more.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

That is according to Saudi journalist Falah Al Qahtani. It is claimed that incoming Al-Nassr boss Jorge Jesus has spoken to Ronaldo, with the pair agreeing that the Portuguese superstar will not be pushed to breaking point.

Article continues below

Getty

DID YOU KNOW?

Alongside his efforts at club level, Ronaldo is also eager to make more history when gracing the 2026 World Cup with his country. Al-Nassr are looking to control his minutes in games and training, with there an option for him to sit out fixtures that are considered to be less important.

TELL ME MORE

Despite keeping himself in peak physical condition, even Ronaldo has limits and needs to accept that he is not getting any younger. Al-Nassr want to keep him sharp for when it matters most - with CR7 desperate to win more silverware in the Middle East.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo has won back-to-back Golden Boots in the Saudi Pro League and is determined to reach 1,000 career goals before hanging up his boots. He has signed a record-breaking two-year contract extension with Al-Nassr, taking him beyond his 42nd birthday.