Cristiano Ronaldo warned 2026 World Cup dream 'will end in tears' as Portuguese GOAT prepares to grace another major tournament at 41 years of age

Portuguese GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo has been warned that, one way or another, his 2026 World Cup dream “will end in tears”.

WHAT HAPPENED?

That is the opinion of former France international and Premier League performer William Gallas. The ex-Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender once lined up against Ronaldo in the English top flight.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has seen the five-time Ballon d’Or winner extend a remarkable career beyond his 40th birthday, with a new two-year contract being agreed at Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on record-breaking terms.

DID YOU KNOW?

Ronaldo is still chasing down 1,000 career goals and is expected to prolong his international career through to at least the next World Cup finals. Plenty are tipping UEFA Nations League winners Portugal to go well in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The odd question has been asked of how prominently Ronaldo should figure in Roberto Martinez’s plans, but he remains captain of his country for now and has never been the type of character to back down from a challenge.

WHAT GALLAS SAID

Gallas has, however, predicted pain to be in the cards, with the Frenchman - who was speaking to Prime Casino, who offer the latest online shots - saying: “Cristiano Ronaldo will be at the World Cup next summer, and either way, it’ll be emotional. He may not be able to start games anymore, but he can still come off the bench. Portugal look strong - but it’ll be incredibly hard for Ronaldo to fulfil his dream. It will probably end in tears.”

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO?

Ronaldo has won two Nations League crowns and the European Championship with Portugal. He has never captured a global title, unlike eternal rival Lionel Messi, and appears to have one final shot at righting that wrong.