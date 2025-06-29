Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he chose to stay at Al-Nassr despite having 'some offers' to play at the FIFA Club World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has explained why he turned down “some offers” from teams at the FIFA Club World Cup in order to sign a new contract with Al-Nassr.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After seeing his previous deal in Riyadh run down, five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo has committed to more record-breaking terms that ensure he remains the highest-paid sports star on the planet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Ronaldo had been heavily linked with a move away from Al-Nassr before agreeing to stay put, with the evergreen 40-year-old said to have grown frustrated with the lack of tangible success that he has enjoyed over the last two-and-a-half years.

DID YOU KNOW?

A number of sides from South America and Europe that have figured at the Club World Cup in the United States expressed interest in CR7. He was, however, to shun those advances in favour of enjoying a relaxed summer break with partner Georgina Rodriguez and his children.

WHAT RONALDO SAID

Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr’s official media team: “I had some offers to play in the World Cup but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year.

“I want to be ready not only for Al-Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything. And of course, to be in this club, which I love.”

WHAT NEXT FOR CR7?

Ronaldo has signed a new two-year deal with Al-Nassr that will take him beyond his 42nd birthday. He continues to chase down 1,000 career goals and will be hoping to land an elusive global title when captaining Portugal at the 2026 World Cup.