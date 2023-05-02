Cristiano Ronaldo brutally mocked on social media by former Al-Nassr midfielder for goal celebration against Al-Raed

Cristiano Ronaldo has been brutally mocked by a former Al-Nassr star after breaking out his famous ‘Siiuuu’ goal celebration against Al-Raed.

Portuguese back among the goals

Now has 12 for the season

Set to finish campaign empty-handed

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar was among the goals in his latest Saudi Pro League outing, with an early breakthrough made in a convincing 4-0 win. Five-time Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo went through his iconic goal routine after hitting the back of the net, but ex-Poland international Adrian Mierzejewski – who spent two years in Riyadh between 2014 and 2016 – has questioned why the 38-year-old was so ecstatic after seeing any hope of landing a major trophy with Al-Nassr disappear following his high-profile arrival.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mierzejewski posted on social media, alongside a video of Ronaldo celebrating his 12th goal through 15 appearances for Al-Nassr: “That moment when you lost the Supercup, you were eliminated in the semi-final of the Copa, you lost the derby to Hilal, which means no championship 99%, but you scored against Al Raed and your team won 4-0.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has previously collected major honours aplenty with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, but he appears set to end his first season in the Middle East empty-handed – although the most lucrative contract in world football should help to soften that blow.