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Loai Mohamed
Translated by

Courtois challenges Barcelona with a clear message before the Clasico

T. Courtois
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
Barcelona
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig
Champions League
Belgium
Spain
Germany

The Belgian goalkeeper enters the eagerly awaited match with great confidence.

Thibaut Courtois has fired a clear warning ahead of the eagerly awaited Clasico against Barcelona. The Real Madrid goalkeeper insists his side simply have to win if they want to close the gap on their fiercest rivals, in a game that could shape the La Liga title race.

The Belgian's remarks follow Madrid's 4-1 win over Leipzig in the third round of the Champions League league phase, a game in which he played his part before the break. Two sharp saves kept his clean sheet intact and sent the side in ahead at the interval.

Speaking to Real Madrid's channel, in comments highlighted by Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", Courtois said: "I feel very good, I'm happy and working well. I made two important saves to keep the clean sheet at that moment, and to go into the break ahead, because the match can become complicated if you find yourself behind in the result."

Courtois reveals the secret behind the improvement against Leipzig

The opening goal, the Belgian explained, proved a key moment. His team then responded to the coach's instructions at half-time by tightening up at the back and ramping up the intensity of their pressing.

He added: "Scoring the first goal was important, and at the break the coach asked us to improve defensively. Our performance developed, we defended with greater intensity, and we achieved a good victory."

Competition within the squad also won his praise. Courtois stressed that having nearly everyone available hands the coaching staff multiple options and drives the players to raise their game.

He said: "The team is in very good shape, and we see that we can rely on almost all the players. There is strong competition, and that makes us all better."

A decisive message before the Clasico

Turning to the showdown with Barcelona, Courtois insisted Madrid must convert their current confidence into a result if they want to reel in their rivals in the table.

"We need to close the gap with them, and this can only be achieved by winning," the Belgian said. "We will go into the match with confidence, and we hope to defend well so that we do not concede goals."

A brutal run also awaits, with four straight games away from home. Courtois voiced his hope of winning the lot before the international break.

His words put defence at the top of Madrid's list of priorities. The team know attacking flair alone may not be enough against Barcelona, and that staying solid at the back could prove the decisive factor in their bid to pick up points and close the gap.

Real Madrid sit third in La Liga on 21 points, six adrift of leaders Barcelona after nine rounds.

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
9900399+3027
W
W
W
W
W
2
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
9711198+1122
W
W
W
W
W
3
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
9702239+1421
W
W
L
W
W
4
Real BetisReal BetisBET
96121614+219
L
W
D
W
W
5
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
95131717016
W
W
W
L
W
6
SevillaSevillaSEV
94231416-214
L
D
L
W
W
7
Deportivo AlavesDeportivo AlavesALA
93241310+311
L
L
D
L
L
8
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
9252107+311
W
D
W
D
D
9
Deportivo de A CorunaDeportivo de A CorunaCOR
92521312+111
D
L
D
L
D
10
OsasunaOsasunaOSA
93241018-811
W
L
D
L
L
11
LevanteLevanteLEV
92431517-210
W
D
D
L
L
12
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
9234131309
D
L
W
W
L
13
Athletic BilbaoAthletic BilbaoATH
823389-19
L
D
D
D
W
14
Rayo VallecanoRayo VallecanoRAY
82331217-59
D
D
W
L
W
15
GetafeGetafeGET
9234511-69
D
L
W
L
D
16
EspanyolEspanyolESP
92251112-18
L
D
L
L
W
17
Racing SantanderRacing SantanderSAN
92251325-128
L
D
L
L
W
18
ElcheElcheELC
91441117-67
D
D
W
L
D
19
ValenciaValenciaVAL
9135615-96
D
D
L
W
L
20
MalagaMalagaMAL
9045618-124
L
D
L
L
D
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

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