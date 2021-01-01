Confederation Cup draw: Orlando Pirates get Raja Casablanca, Enyimba face Pyramids

The race for the 2021 continental title continues as the eight qualified teams learn their quarter-finals fate

Orlando Pirates have been handed a quarter-final date with Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup while Enyimba will face Egyptian club Pyramids.

The virtual draw event was held at the Caf headquarters in Cairo, with Caf Director of competitions Samson Adamu in the company of Ivory Coast legend Abdoulaye Traore.

Enyimba finished as Group A leaders on Wednesday after a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in their final group game which saw the PSL club drop to the second spot.

As a result of Friday's outcome, the People's Elephant will travel to Egypt for the first leg of their outing against Pyramids, while Pirates host Raja Casablanca in another encounter.

Other quarter-final games include Tunisia's CS Sfaxien battling against Algerian club JS Kabylie while Cameroon's Coton Sport have a date with Senegal's Jaraaf.

The first-leg of the quarter-final games is scheduled for May 16 while the return fixtures have been slated for May 23.

Meanwhile, the semi-final schedule could see Enyimba face Orlando Pirates again in the Confederation Cup this campaign if both teams advance from the last-eight stage.

The semi-final first-leg and second leg matches are fixed for June 20 and 27 respectively, while the final encounter is scheduled for July 10.

Although they claimed the Caf Champions League title in 1995, Bucs are yet to win the Confederation Cup in their history but they finished as runners-up in 2015.

They narrowly missed the top prize after a 2-1 aggregate defeat against Tunisia's Etoile du Sahel in the two-legged 2015 final.

Nigeria's Enyimba, on the other hand, are also chasing their maiden first title in the secondary Caf competition.

The two-time Champions League winners will need to overcome last season’s Confederation Cup runners-up to stamp their dominance in the tournament.

On the domestic scene, Fatai Osho's team are fifth in the Nigeria Professional Football League table with 30 points after 15 games - six points behind leaders Kwara United, and they still have four league games at hand.