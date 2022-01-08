COMPARED: How Harry Maguire has fared in Premier League in comparison to Van Dijk, Rudiger, and Ruben Dias?

Soham Mukherjee

Harry Maguire is the costliest defender in the world. But is he the best even in Premier League? Lets find out...

In August 2019, Manchester United paid a world-record fee (£80m) for a defender to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City. He was roped in for six seasons with the option of a further year.

The transfer fee even eclipsed the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. With that, he also became the second most expensive signing in Premier League history after Paul Pogba  (£89m).

But the England international has failed to show consistency with his form for the Red Devils. In the current season, United have shipped in 27 goals in 19 matches and the vulnerability at the back has been exposed time and again.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club, it was hoped that Manchester United would regain their mojo under Ralf Rangnick. They started off on a positive note and Rangnick became the first manager to secure two clean sheets from his first two league games since Ernest Mangnall in 1903. After the loss to Wolves in their last match, there were rumblings of discontent among the players and Rangnick himself conceded that all the players are not happy.

When Maguire is compared to the other elite centre-backs of the Premier League like Liverpool's Van Dijk, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias we find that the 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations. He has the least tackle success rate amongst the four along with the least number of clean sheets. He is also the only defender who has committed an error that has led to a goal.

His stats with the ball are also pretty ordinary in comparison to the other three. He has made the least number of passes per match and his long ball accuracy is also the worst. Let us now take a detailed look at the stats to find out who stood out amongst the four in this season of the Premier League.

Harry Maguire

Virgil van Dijk

Antonio Rudiger

Ruben Dias

Appearances

16

18

20

20

Goals Conceded

21

15

16

13

Tackle success %

60%

80%

68%

71%

Blocked shots

1

5

8

5

Interceptions

10

15

20

17

Clearances

60

66

48

44

Recoveries

84

120

97

79

Duels won

68

82

77

54

Errors leading to goal

1

0

0

0

Passes per match

55.56

75.56

68.25

77.60

Accurate long balls

64

87

89

72