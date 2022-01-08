COMPARED: How Harry Maguire has fared in Premier League in comparison to Van Dijk, Rudiger, and Ruben Dias?

In August 2019, Manchester United paid a world-record fee (£80m) for a defender to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City. He was roped in for six seasons with the option of a further year.

The transfer fee even eclipsed the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018. With that, he also became the second most expensive signing in Premier League history after Paul Pogba (£89m).

But the England international has failed to show consistency with his form for the Red Devils. In the current season, United have shipped in 27 goals in 19 matches and the vulnerability at the back has been exposed time and again.

After Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left the club, it was hoped that Manchester United would regain their mojo under Ralf Rangnick. They started off on a positive note and Rangnick became the first manager to secure two clean sheets from his first two league games since Ernest Mangnall in 1903. After the loss to Wolves in their last match, there were rumblings of discontent among the players and Rangnick himself conceded that all the players are not happy.

When Maguire is compared to the other elite centre-backs of the Premier League like Liverpool's Van Dijk, Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger, and Manchester City's Ruben Dias we find that the 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations. He has the least tackle success rate amongst the four along with the least number of clean sheets. He is also the only defender who has committed an error that has led to a goal.

His stats with the ball are also pretty ordinary in comparison to the other three. He has made the least number of passes per match and his long ball accuracy is also the worst. Let us now take a detailed look at the stats to find out who stood out amongst the four in this season of the Premier League.

Article continues below