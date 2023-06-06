Christian Pulisic's stance on AC Milan transfer revealed as USMNT star looks to end Chelsea nightmare

Christian Pulisic's unhappy spell at Chelsea is seemingly coming to an end with reports suggesting the player will leave Stamford Bridge this summer.

Pulisic expected to leave this summer

USMNT star 'likes Milan'

Chelsea clearout continues

WHAT HAPPENED? Relevo's Matteo Moretto reports that the American is one of the players favoured by the new sporting directorship at AC Milan, with the player open to the idea of moving to Serie A. Pulisic has one year left on the contract he signed with the London club 2019.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic's impending departure is the latest instalment of what promises to be an epic summer clear-out in west London. Despite having spent hundreds of millions in two transfer window splurges, the Blues were left without European football after a disastrous season. They now have to balance the books while also accommodating incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino's personnel preferences.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pulisic's time at Chelsea has been a torrid one, failing to impress successive managers while also dealing with a succession of injuries.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHRISTIAN PULISIC? The USMNT star will be hoping a fresh start in Italy helps him finally realise his full potential.