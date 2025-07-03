Chelsea target Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Soumaila Coulibaly with plan to loan French defender to Strasbourg already in the works

Chelsea are reportedly lining up a deal for Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Soumaila Coulibaly, with a loan plan already in the works.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Talented youngster Coulibaly has been attracting interest from across Europe. As things stand, he has taken in just two competitive appearances for Dortmund. He made his debut in a Champions League clash with FC Copenhagen in November 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Coulibaly’s Bundesliga bow arrived in April 2023, with useful experience being picked up on loan since then. He has spent time with Royal Antwerp in Belgium and Ligue 1 outfit Brest - with important minutes, including Champions League outings, being picked up there.

DID YOU KNOW?

It is now being claimed that the commanding centre-half - who spent time in Paris Saint-Germain’s academy system before heading to Germany - could be readying himself for a Premier League switch.

TELL ME MORE

Any deal would, however, see him return to his native France for the 2025-26 campaign. Sky Sports report that: “Chelsea have held talks about signing Borussia Dortmund's 21-year-old centre back Soumaila Coulibaly with a view to him playing for Strasbourg.”

WHAT NEXT FOR COULIBALY?

Coulibaly has been capped by France at youth level through to the U20 set-up and is considered to have plenty of potential still to be unlocked in his game. Chelsea may be the ones to benefit from that on a long-term basis.