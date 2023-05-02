Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang endured a horror show for Chelsea against Arsenal, as four of his nine touches came from kick-offs.

Striker picked to start

Chelsea 3-0 down at half-time

Aubameyang touched the ball nine times

WHAT HAPPENED? Aubameyang started up front but he only had five touches in open play, with four coming from kick-offs - one at the start of the game, and three after Arsenal raced into a three-goal lead, with two of their goals coming in one three-minute period. The ex-Gunners striker's inclusion in the team was only his fifth start of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have been in dire form and brought Aubameyang in to potentially freshen up their attack, but they struggled to reach the final third, and the forward did not manage to have a shot on goal. He was replaced by Kai Havertz at half-time, mirroring his terrible showing in the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge - where he registered eight touches in a 64-minute showing.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues face Bournemouth, with whom they are level on points, next weekend. It remains to be seen if Aubameyang will be anywhere near the starting XI.