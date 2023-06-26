Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek a 'priority target' for AC Milan to replace Newcastle-bound Sandro Tonali

AC Milan want to sign Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek on priority basis as Sandro Tonali is on his way to join Newcastle United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Serie A side had been interested in Loftus-Cheek until the sacking of sporting director Paolo Maldini last month but have now renewed their interest in the Englishman, especially as Sandro Tonali is expected to depart imminently, according to the Evening Standard.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea currently value Loftus-Cheek at £25m but the Italian giants are hoping they could reduce the asking price to £15m as the player is in the final year of his contract with the Blues.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues will offload several players in the ongoing summer transfer window to trim down a bloated squad. They have already sold Kalidou Koulibaly to Al-Hilal and are currently negotiating with Arsenal and Manchester United for Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

WHAT NEXT? Loftus-Cheek appeared in 33 matches for Chelsea in all competitions last season where he failed to score but provided two assists. If the club accept AC Milan's offer, then Loftus-Cheek will end a nine-year-long relationship with the club this summer.