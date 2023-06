Al-Hilal have confirmed the signing of Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea in a €25 million (£21.5m/$27.3m) deal.

Koulibaly only joined Chelsea last summer

Has now left for Al-Hilal

Latest in long line of Saudi signings

WHAT HAPPENED? Koulibaly had long been expected to depart Stamford Bridge and his exit was finally confirmed on Sunday evening. He only joined the Blues last summer and made just 23 appearances for the Blues during the 2022-23 season.

MORE TO FOLLOW...