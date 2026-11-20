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Mykhailo Mudryk has sensationally revealed that he had his heart set on a move to Arsenal before eventually joining Chelsea in a high-profile transfer. The Ukrainian international, who is currently on loan at Tottenham, admitted that the Emirates Stadium was his preferred destination during his time at Shakhtar Donetsk.

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Mudryk reveals truth behind failed Arsenal move

The Ukrainian winger has lifted the lid on his chaotic January 2023 departure from Shakhtar Donetsk during an appearance on the Guest of Gordon podcast. While heavily linked with Mikel Arteta's Gunners at the time, the 25-year-old ultimately signed for Graham Potter's Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £61 million, rising to £89m.

The winger has now disclosed that a switch to the Emirates Stadium was always his true objective. However, he accused his former representation of ignoring his wishes in favour of a more lucrative transfer to Stamford Bridge.

'Attempts from my previous agent were only to earn more money'

Speaking candidly on the podcast, Mudryk insisted he had made his desire to join Arsenal clear before his future was decided.

"Before going to Chelsea, I wanted to join Arsenal. It’s no secret," he said. "Arsenal were the club I wanted to play for, and moving to the Emirates Stadium was my dream."

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The Ukraine international went on to claim that his previous agent never pursued a deal with the Gunners, prioritising personal financial gain instead.

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"There weren’t even any attempts to make my dream come true and move to Arsenal," Mudryk added. "The attempts from my previous agent were only to earn more money. But at the time, I didn’t know about it. I only understood about the commission and all the rest later on."

Awkward timing amid Spurs loan and Shevchenko row

Professing his affection for Arsenal creates an awkward dynamic for Mudryk, who is currently on loan at their fierce north London rivals Tottenham. He reunited with former Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi at Spurs on summer deadline day after being cleared to play following a meldonium doping ban that began in October 2024.

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His transfer confession also caps a turbulent week off the pitch. In the same interview, Mudryk sparked controversy by blaming Ukraine's football association for his positive drugs test, prompting ex-Chelsea striker and current Ukraine FA president Andriy Shevchenko to demand an apology for "baseless slander".

Winger nears Tottenham return against Ipswich

On the pitch, Mudryk has featured just once for Tottenham - away at Nottingham Forest - after picking up what De Zerbi labelled a "stupid" ankle injury in training.

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He is set to return to action this weekend when Spurs host Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. De Zerbi's side will rely on his comeback as they aim to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Leeds before the international break.