Chelsea enquire about Cavani loan but Atletico Madrid remain favourites for PSG striker

The Blues have begun formal discussions about signing the Uruguayan but remain outsiders, with Diego Simeone's side set to win the race

are trying to sign Edinson Cavani on loan in January but the striker's desire to join is likely to see the Blues miss out.

Cavani is pushing to leave PSG in the winter window and is keen on joining Atleti, where he is likely to sign a two-and-a-half-year contract having been impressed with Diego Simeone's plan for him upon his arrival.

Frank Lampard has suggested that his side are looking for "short-term options" in the market after the 2-2 draw with , but the 32-year-old international is more interested in a project for the long term.

Chelsea's technical advisor Claude Makelele first enquired about Cavani when discussing signing PSG youngster Kays Ruiz-Atil after a visit to his native France.

And, while the Blues are keen on making permanent signings in the summer, including Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, RB Leipzig star Timo Werner and Lyon striker Moussa Dembele , there is a cautious approach to acquiring players over 30.

Lampard still hopes to move on Olivier Giroud before signing a striker, although talks with Inter have slowed down after Matteo Politano's move to collapsed, with the Nerazzurri needing to offload before they can finalise a deal for the Frenchman.

PSG are also holding out for more than €10 million for Cavani after rejecting the initial approaches made by Atletico, with Simeone's side having earmarked Cedric Bakambu as their back-up option.

The Spanish giants are attempting to offload Thomas Lemar, Sime Vrsaljko and Santiago Arias to cut their wage bill and make space for Cavani following the injury to Diego Costa.

The former Napoli star's mother and father have both criticised PSG for their treatment of Cavani, with Thomas Tuchel keen to keep hold of his striker for the last six months of his contract.

"He wants to join another club in Europe," Luis Cavani said. "That would please me that he plays here [at Atletico], yes. Simeone wants him now. The head coach of Paris Saint-Germain has also said he needs him to help compete in the .

"But PSG do not want him to go to Atletico Madrid if he finds an agreement. I think there is a strong chance he will go to Atletico, the option to join the club always remains in June.

"There are lots of other clubs but when you give your word to a team, you respect it. If tomorrow, if he is available and Atletico still want him, I think he will sign. He is a player who needs time to play and, today, he only plays four or six minutes per game. PSG are treating him unfairly."

Cavani has started just five games for PSG this season with the first three coming in August before he suffered various injury problems.

, meanwhile, have been offered Cavani but the north Londoners have instead entered talks for Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose.