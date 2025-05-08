Book budget UEFA Champions League Final 2025 hotels in Munich

Save money on your stay in Munich

It's official: Inter Milan and PSG will meet in Munich for the 2025 Champions League final at the Allianz Arena. If you're planning on making the trip out to Germany for what will be a blockbuster final to cap what has been an enthralling Champions League campaign, we've got the complete Munich hotel guide for you.

Not sure where to stay, what area to base yourself in, or the best attractions to see? Don't worry, GOAL has you covered so you can have the best time out in Munich on your Champions League final 2025 trip. These trips can end up being an expensive adventure, so if you're looking to save a few bucks, look no further because we lay out the best options for you.

Getty Images

If you are in the city for the Champions League final, why not make the most of your visit by staying in the Munich old town of the Altstadt-Lehel district? It's right in the heart of the city, and all of the best attractions and sights are only minutes away, making it perfect for getting some sightseeing and touristy things on your itinerary.

You'll be close to attractions like Marienplatz, the main square, which will give you the iconic view of the stunning surrounding architecture, which includes the New Town Hall and the famous Rathaus-Glockenspiel tower, which chimes. It's the centre of all the buzz in the city, where you can join a walking tour for the best experience.

Plus, what's better, you'll be under 15 minutes away in a car from the Allianz Arena, which makes your Champions Final visit a breeze. Catch a quick taxi on your way to the stadium, but in your free time, soak in all the best of what Munich has to offer.

How to do Munich on a budget?

Getty Images

Munich is a budget-friendly city with plenty of free things to do, including visiting the Viktualienmarkt, which is Munich's most largest and most famous outdoor market - why not try some of the best food it has to offer? It's an open-air market that could be the perfect lunch spot to grab a bite to eat, and if you're a foodie, this is a must-visit.

Another free and must-do for your sporty activity in Munich is to visit the Olympiapark, which was home to the 1972 Olympics. Delve into the retro design of this 560-acre park that has been meticulously preserved, and you can do tours as cheap as €10. Whether it's a swim in the pool or bungee jumping, for the sport and adventour minded this is a great budget-friendly thing to do in Munich.

For those interested in cars you've the the BMW Welt which has an amazing automobile collection, from the vintage to the modern if you love eveyrthing cars and are on a budget this should be on your list.

Where is the cheapest place to book hotels?

Getty Images

The cheapest place to book hotels in Munich will be the non-touristy sports like Ramersdorf-Perlach, Berg am Laim, Pasing, Perlach, and Schwabing. These areas are still close to the centre of the city, but slightly on the outskirts, which can be a bonus to avoid the upsurge that can be found in tourist hot spots. These areas are still close to all the top sights in Munich and the Allianz Arena too, so you won't be out much in terms of travel costs, too and from places, using public transport and taxis.

If you're looking for somewhere to stay in and around the Allianz Arena, or across the city of Munich, you can find the latest prices using the interactive map below:

How much money do you need per day in Munich?

Getty Images

Factoring in activities and food, you can set your budget anywhere starting from €60 to upwards of €200+. Of course, this all depends on what sort of activities you do in Munich and where you dine. But, if you're looking to visit Munich on a budget, then this is doable with the lower end of the numbers. Especially if you stick to free admission attractions or budget-friendly ones. In terms of food, there will be plenty of options from quick bite restaurants to the fancier options, so there is something out there for everyone.

Budget hotels in Munich city centre

There are a whole host of budget hotels in Munich that cost under €100 a night in and around the city. Here's a closer look at some of the best budget hotel options in Munich city centre:

NH Collection Munchen Bavaria

IBIS Muenchen City

Arthotel Munich

Platz Hotel

Hotel Tabrau

Budget boutique hotels in Munich

If you prefer to stay in a smaller, more quaint place for your visit to Munich the there are plenty of beautiful boutique hotels in Munich. You can find below some of the best options: