Celtic chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Bhoys songs

The Glasgow giants have a reputation for boasting one of the most vibrant sets of supporters in the world and they have a songbook to match

Celtic were the first British team to win the European Cup and their history has been packed with success on the national and continental scene. As such, Hoops fans have had plenty to sing about over the years and they have compiled a vast catalogue of chants in tribute to their heroes - both those of the present and days gone by.

The vocal and vibrant support that packs out the terraces of Celtic Park continues to leave some of the biggest stars in the world in awe. So, if you're heading towards Parkhead this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned: some of the clips contain strong language.

Just Can't Get Enough

When I see you Celtic, I go out of my head,



I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough.



All the things you do to me and all the things you say,



I just can't get enough, I just can't get enough.



We slip and slide and we fall in love



And I just can't seem to get enough.



Hail, Hail / Grand Old Team

Hail Hail, the Celts are here,



What the hell do we care,



What the hell do we care,



Hail Hail, the Celts are here,



What the hell do we care now.

For it's a grand old team to play for,



For it's a grand old team to see,



And if you know the history,



It's enough to make your heart go,



GO-OH-OH-OH!

We don't care what the animals say,



What the hell do we care,



For all we know,



Is that there's going to be a show,



And the Glasgow Celtic will be there!



The Broony

Let's all do the Broony,



Let's all do the Broony,



Na na na na, na na na na!

Let's all do the Broony,



Let's all do the Broony,



Na na na na, na na na na!



This Is How It Feels To Be Celtic

This is how it feels to be Celtic,



Champions again as you know,



Neil Lennon is here for 10 in a row,



Ten in a row!



Fields of Athenry

Low lie the fields of Athenry,



Where once we watched the small free birds fly.



Our love was on the wing, We had dreams and songs to sing,



It's so lonely round the Fields of Athenry.



The 67 song

Sixty-seven, in the heat of Lisbon



The fans came in their thousands



To see the Bhoys become champions.



You'll Never Walk Alone

When you walk through a storm,



Hold your head up high,



And don’t be afraid of the dark,



At the end of a storm,



There’s a golden sky,



And the sweet silver song of a lark.



Walk on through the wind,



Walk on through the rain,



Though your dreams be tossed and blown,



Walk on, walk on, with hope in your heart,



And you’ll never walk alone,



You’ll never walk alone.



Celtic Symphony

Here we go again,



We're on the road again,



We're on the road again,



We're on our way to Paradise,



We love the jungilty,



That's where the lion sleeps,



For in those evil eyes,



They have no place in Paradise.





Graffiti on the walls just as the sun was going down,



I seen graffitti on the walls (up the Celts! Up the Celts!),



Graffitti on the walls that says we're magic, we're Magic,



Graffiti on the walls...



Graffiti on the walls...



And it said...



Ooh ah Samaras! Say ooh ah Samaras!



Ten in a Row

Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row,



Here we go, 10 in a row.



We Love You

We love you,



We love you,



We love you,



And where you go, we follow,



We follow,



We follow,



'Cause we support the Celtic,



The Celtic,



The Celtic



And that's the way we like it,



We like it,



We like it.



Ohhhhh! Ohhhhh!