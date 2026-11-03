A Moroccan international has faced a torrent of insults, threats and even racist abuse over his part in a serious injury to an opponent.

According to the website "Foot Mercato", Torino's Zakaria Aboukhlal has been hit by a wide-ranging campaign of insults and threats across social media. The abuse followed his heavy challenge that left Frosinone's Italian striker Antonio Raimondo with a left ankle injury during Sunday's Serie A clash between the two sides.

Raimondo's serious injury triggered a wave of disgraceful reactions online.

Ever since the injury was confirmed, Aboukhlal's most recent Instagram post has been swamped with abuse, with the Moroccan held responsible for the challenge that damaged the Frosinone striker's left ankle.

Insults, threats and racist comments have poured in. Some users sent him messages such as: "You carpenter, go back to work!", "Retire!", or "You are ruining other people's careers!". These attacks go far beyond the bounds of sporting criticism.

The fury is all the more regrettable given that Aboukhlal apologised the moment the match ended.

Keen to express his regret, the midfielder assured Raimondo he never meant to hurt him.

"I am sorry to Raimondo, I never meant to hurt him," he said.

That response clearly failed to satisfy some fans, whose comments went well beyond the bounds of decency.