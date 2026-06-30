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World Cup
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Houston Stadium
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Book Canada vs Morocco Tickets
Caitlin Casey

How to get Canada vs Morocco tickets: World Cup prices, Round of 16 fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Canada are set to take on Morocco next in the Round of 16 at the World Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

History keeps tracking forward for co-hosts Canada, who marched into the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 following a dramatic 1-0 victory over South Africa, courtesy of Stephen Eustáquio’s unforgettable 92nd-minute winner.

Jesse Marsch’s squad now lock horns with the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco, who stood firm during a nailbiting penalty shootout against the Netherlands to keep their dreams alive.

Let GOAL take you through all the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Canada vs Morocco, and how much they will cost.

Canada vs Morocco R16 World Cup TicketsBook tickets

When does Canada vs Morocco kick-off?

The Round of 16 match will take place at the Houston Stadium (NRG Stadium) in Texas.

How to buy Canada vs Morocco World Cup tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale, Early Ticket Draw, and the post-draw Random Selection Draw) have officially concluded.

With over 500 million requests processed during those phases, primary availability is now at an all-time low.

Here's what you need to know at a glance:

  • The Last-Minute Sales Phase launched on April 1. This is not a lottery, tickets are being sold on a strictly first-come, first-served basis with immediate confirmation. This represents the final opportunity to purchase official tickets directly from FIFA.
  • The Official FIFA Resale Marketplace is open. This platform is now the primary authorized destination for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at regulated prices as the tournament approaches.
  • Alternatively, fans may look to secondary marketplaces like StubHub for last-minute tickets. Remember to check the T&Cs of any secondary sites for tickets you're buying.
Canada vs Morocco R16 World Cup TicketsBook tickets

How much do Canada vs Morocco World Cup tickets cost?

FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament.

Tickets for the Group Stage started as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final have reached up to $6,730 - and not to mention secondary marketplaces and resale jumping even higher than that.

FIFA World Cup Ticket Prices 2026:

Dates

Stage / Category

Official Price Range

Secondary Market Estimated Range

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (High-Demand Venues)

$225 – $540

$550 – $3,200 ($1,250)

June 28 - July 3

Round of 32 (Standard Venues)

$225 – $540

$400 – $2,800 ($1,134)

July 4 – July 7

Round of 16

$240 – $640

$650 – $4,200 ($1,518)

July 9 – July 11

Quarter-finals

$450 – $1,775

$850 – $5,500 ($2,348)

July 14 – July 15

Semi-finals

$930 – $3,295

$1,500 – $9,500 ($3,721)

July 18

Third Place Play-off

$250 – $800

$500 – $3,500 ($1,480)

July 19

FIFA World Cup Final (MetLife Stadium)

$1,490 – $7,875

$5,900 – $38,000+ ($15,240)

Canada vs Morocco: Everything you need to know

Canada vs Morocco

CAN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

MAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Canada vs Morocco: Recent Head-to-Head Record

CAN

Last 2 matches

MAR

0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

1

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Canada vs Morocco Team news

Read more

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