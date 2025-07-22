Brighton vs Fulham Premier League 2025/26 tickets: Prices, hospitality and where to buy

Brighton & Hove Albion host Fulham to begin their Premier League journey in the 2025/26 season. Here's how you can grab tickets.

Brighton & Hove Albion open their Premier League journey for the 2025/26 season hosting Londoners Fulham. Amex Stadium will play host to the game, kicking off at 3pm (BST) on Saturday, August 16.

Fabian Hurzeler had a modest first campaign with the Seagulls. He became the youngest permanent manager in the league's history when he was announced by the club. Pressure was a small word to describe his situation, but the German took to the job well. A strong start gave him confidence, but they lost their way in the middle of the campaign. Brighton's style of play was impressive, with many exciting youngsters making their mark.

They recovered well towards the back end of the last season to finish eighth. In his second campaign, Hurzeler would be expecting consistency with experience under his belt now. Having lost João Pedro to Chelsea, they will bank on Danny Welbeck and the new signing, the highly-rated Charalampos Kostoulas. Diego Coppola, Oliver Boscagli and Maxim De Cuyper all bolster the defence. They can expect a European spot if they can maintain their style of play with some emphasis on game management.

Fulham, on the other hand, were a tough side to play in the Premier League. After years of being a yo-yo club, they finally found consistency and became a midtable club thanks to Marco Silva. They even earned the tag of unplayable on their day due to their intense and physical play style. They were in contention for a European spot but didn't have enough gas to finish the job.

Fulham did well to hold onto Silva despite interest from abroad last season. He was even wanted by Spurs at one point. They are yet to dip into the transfer market this term and are not expected to make massive business. With limited resources at his disposal, he needs to produce a masterful season if they hope to achieve European football.

If you want to catch a game with Premier League tickets live from the stadium, GOAL has you covered. Take a look at the detailed Brighton vs Fulham ticket guide below, where you can catch the opening weekend games.

Upcoming Premier League Brighton vs Fulham fixtures

Brighton will get their campaign underway when they welcome Fulham on the opening weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Date Fixture Stadium Kick-Off (BST) Tickets Sat, Aug 16 Brighton vs Fulham Amex Stadium 15:00 Brighton & Hove Albion FC, StubHub from €76, Ticombo from £94

The game will be held at the Amex Stadium. Short for the American Express Community Stadium, it has been Brighton's home ground since 2011, the year it was opened. Originally known as the Falmer Stadium, American Express bought the stadium's official naming rights. With a capacity of 31,876, it is the 29th largest stadium in the United Kingdom.

Amex Stadium is set in a picturesque background and was designed to host multiple events. It already hosted a few games of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the UEFA Women's Euro 2022, and is in line to host games for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup.

How to buy Brighton vs Fulham tickets?

Getty Images Sport

The best way to purchase the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham tickets is from the official ticketing website of Brighton. The club offers tickets to members first, and even some sections on general sale. The general sale is live now, and the fans can buy tickets instantly.

For any Premier League game, the tickets go live for My Albion+ members first, before going live for club members and then for general sale. In the same place, you can also find the hospitality packages officially sold by the club.

Fans looking for a last-minute ticket or any deals can transfer to StubHub and Ticombo from €76.

What are the prices of Brighton vs Fulham tickets?

The Amex Stadium classifies the fixtures into four categories and prices the games accordingly. Fulham is a Category B fixture, and the tickets are priced with that in mind. The Category B, known as B Grade, is the second cheapest ticket category available.

The prices vary from £38 to £57 for adults, and concessions are available for seniors (over 65), young adults (under 21) and juniors (under 18).

How to buy cheap Brighton vs Fulham tickets?

Demand for the first fixture of the season at Amex Stadium is incredibly high. Especially with Hurzeler's side playing exciting football, fans are eagerly waiting for the new season. This means the fans must hurry to grab their tickets from the official website, which is the cheapest way to get tickets.

Reselling sites like StubHub and Ticombo sell available tickets from €76.

Brighton hospitality tickets & packages: premium experience for fans

Getty Images Sport

Brighton offers hospitality packages to the fans who want a luxury match viewing experience. They have a series of lounges and are priced according to the game category as well. You can find the packages for the Fulham game here.

Hospitality packages at the Amex Stadium include:

Heineken Lounge : With seating in the South-West Corner, this lounge has pub grub, bottomless self-pour Heineken beer, private booths and multiple large-screen TVs. From £222 inc VAT.

: With seating in the South-West Corner, this lounge has pub grub, bottomless self-pour Heineken beer, private booths and multiple large-screen TVs. From £222 inc VAT. The Goldstone : Hosted by former Albion manager Bob Booker, The Goldstone is a dining experience offering seating high in the East Stand. Other touches include sparkling wine on arrival, private tables, a three-course meal, inclusive drinks, half-time refreshments, post-match pies, and near-site parking. From £282 inc VAT.

: Hosted by former Albion manager Bob Booker, The Goldstone is a dining experience offering seating high in the East Stand. Other touches include sparkling wine on arrival, private tables, a three-course meal, inclusive drinks, half-time refreshments, post-match pies, and near-site parking. From £282 inc VAT. Bruno’s Restaurant : Named after the legendary former captain who helped seal Brighton’s Premier League status. Part of the Platinum 1901 Club Lounge, this experience gives you seats in the West Stand, combined with all of the dining and beverage perks of The Goldstone. From £282 inc VAT.

: Named after the legendary former captain who helped seal Brighton’s Premier League status. Part of the Platinum 1901 Club Lounge, this experience gives you seats in the West Stand, combined with all of the dining and beverage perks of The Goldstone. From £282 inc VAT. HB’s Restaurant : Seating for this upscale dining lounge is on Level One in the West Stand. The benefits are the same as Bruno’s Restaurant and The Goldstone. From £282 inc VAT.

: Seating for this upscale dining lounge is on Level One in the West Stand. The benefits are the same as Bruno’s Restaurant and The Goldstone. From £282 inc VAT. Mullery’s Restaurant : VIP experience with unlimited small plates and post-match cheese & port tasting. From £354 inc VAT.

: VIP experience with unlimited small plates and post-match cheese & port tasting. From £354 inc VAT. Legends Box: A private box on the halfway line, complete with rich four-course dining and a personal host amid the growing atmosphere. From £5,220 inc VAT.

How to watch or stream Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham in the 2025/26 season?

Looking to watch the Premier League live? If you can't secure tickets to watch the game live from the stadium, you can tune in from home, no matter where you are in the world.

The 3pm blackout on Saturday means the fans in the UK can not watch the match live, whilst in the US, Peacock shows all the games of the Premier League live.

Where to stay around the Amex Stadium for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham?

Search for the best places to stay in Brighton for their opening game of the Premier League 25/26 season. Stay in the heart of the city centre for endless food and drink options, or branch out along the south coast of England to make a weekend out of it. You’ll be able to find the best hotels, apartments and accommodation in the areas around the Amex Stadium with the interactive map below.