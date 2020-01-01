Boateng opens door to Bayern Munich contract extension but won't rule out future MLS move

The German defender has discussed his options after entering the final year of his current deal at Allianz Arena

Jerome Boateng is open to extending his stay at , but won't rule out a future move to as he harbours ambitions to experience "another culture".

Boateng has enjoyed success on both domestic and European fronts since moving to Allianz Arena from in 2011.

The 32-year-old has picked up 20 major honours during his time at Bayern, including eight titles and two crowns, making 328 appearances for the club along the way.

38 of those outings came in 2019-20 as the German giants won the treble for the second time in the last decade, and he has continued to feature prominently in Hansi Flick's squad at the start of the new season.

Despite Boateng's continued presence in the heart of Bayern's defence, the centre-back has entered the final year of his existing contract, and as it stands will become a free agent next summer.

, and have all been linked with the World Cup winner in recent years, but he has remained loyal to the Bavarians up this point.

Boateng is very open to penning fresh terms at the Allianz too, as he told Kicker when quizzed on his future: "I can imagine [signing an extension]. My children feel at home here. With Hansi Flick as coach and this team, it's a lot of fun. In the end, I'm happy to still be with FC Bayern. I'm enjoying football again."

The former Man City star does, however, acknowledge the fact that the time will eventually come when he walks away from Bayern, which he sees as an opportunity to experience a new way of life.

Pressed on what will be the most important factor when deciding his next destination, Boateng responded: "Another culture. I like to learn new things and don't always have to be in the same place. USA, Asia or even another European country, you will see - but it doesn't have to be."

The international also admitted that a move to , who are based in the city he was born in, would hold great appeal to him if they can qualify for the Champions League in the coming years.

"Let's see how they develop this season and in the coming years. I would be happy if they play internationally," Boateng added on Hertha's project.