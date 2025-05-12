10 of the best things to do in Munich as a football fan

From Bayern Munich and Allianz Arena, to the best beer gardens and city tours

So you’ve booked your tickets to Munich and you want to make the most of your time in the German city. If you’re a football fan, you’re in luck. From matches and stadiums to finding the best sports bars in the city, there are endless activities for football fans to do in the home of German frontrunners Bayern Munich.

Adding to the excitement of hosting the 2025 Champions League Final, Munich's thriving sports scene makes it a tempting destination for any fan. Head to one of the many beer gardens or sports bars to be in the buzz - or, even better, grab tickets to a Bayern Munich game at the legendary Allianz Arena.

So, whether you’re looking at the best things to do whilst you soak up the energy of the Champions League final or just want to visit as a weekend getaway filled with sports culture and history, our guide to Munich for football fans has you covered.

Where to stay in Munich as a football fan?

First things first, you’re going to want to have your accommodation sorted out to make the most of your visit to the German city.

The Allianz Arena is only around 20 to 30 minutes' travel outside of the city centre, so if you’re planning to head to a match there, choose a neighbourhood in the middle like Schwabing. Altstadt and Hauptbahnhof are extremely convenient if you want to stay in the centre around Marienplatz, whilst Maxvorstadt might be better if you’re looking for a trendy, buzzing area.

Check out the interactive map below to see the best apartments, hotels, and where to stay in Munich.

What to do in Munich as a football fan?

Getty Images

Book a Allianz Arena tour in Munich

As the home of Germany's record-holding football team, FC Bayern Munich, a visit to the Allianz Arena is a must. Take a guided tour to discover why this stadium is celebrated as a striking modern architectural achievement, where you'll gain exclusive access to the Bayern Munich changing rooms, walk through the players' tunnel, and experience breathtaking pitch-side views.

Visit the FC Bayern Museum

Now, if you’re a big fan of Bayern Munich, you may want to find yourself peering at the FC Bayern Museum, showcasing the most legendary moments of the football club’s history. Go through a journey of their trophies, interactive exhibits and the impressive technology of the stadium.

Seek out the Olympiapark Munich

Built for the 1972 Olympics, the vibrant Olympiapark is a hotspot for culture, sightseeing and panoramic views of Munich. With a host of events all throughout the year - including a range of football matches - you can climb up on the roof, be guided through the architecture or join one of the many tours in the Olympiapark.

Watch football at an official Fan Zone

For upcoming massive tournament matches like the Euros and the World Cup, keep an eye on official announcements to join the collective excitement with fellow fans across the city. Beyond its tours and matches, the Olympiapark frequently hosts Munich Fan Zones with big screens by the Olympic Lake, or head to the city centre at Marienplatz for another Fan Zone right in the heart of the action Munich.

Tour the Olympiastadion

The iconic stadium inside the Olympiapark is the pinnacle of sports culture having hosted major finals, including the UEFA Women’s Championship League Final back in 2012 and European Cup Finals three times. Join a tour around the Olympiastadion to immerse yourself in this historic landmark or buy tickets to a match to watch a game unfold in real time.

Go shopping at FC Bayern fan shops

For the ultimate Munich football memento, look no further than the city's numerous Bayern Munich fan stores. Indulge yourself at one of the many Bayern Munich shops around the city, whether looking to stock up on your football shirt collection or just eyeing up a new piece of kit.

Hop on a Munich city tour

Now, if you’re someone who likes to have it all organised in one go, you may want to consider a Munich city tour like the Big Bus tours where you can hop-on and hop-off at your heart's content. With Munich being a hotspot for tourists, there are loads of tours you might want to take a look at, with a variety of walking tours and specialist guides offered on sites like Tripadvisor, GetYourGuide and Viator.

Go to watch TSV 1860 Munich at Grünwalder Stadion

Whilst Munich is known for its iconic Allianz Arena, Munich's football scene has another gem waiting to be discovered. Just a short trip south of the city center lies Grünwalder Stadion, the home of TSV 1860 Munich in the 3. Liga. It's a chance to experience a different side of Munich football, up close and personal.

Kick back at a sports bar in Munich

After a day exploring Munich, what better way for a football fan to unwind than in a lively sports bar? Catch live sport and big events on the main screens while sampling German beers on tap at the Treffpunkt Sportsbar, or drink up at one of the international choices like Ned Kelly’s and Killian's Irish Pub.

Watch live football in the beer gardens

In the warmer months, Munich's beer gardens offer the perfect blend: a relaxed outdoor setting often buzzing with live sports. For a bit of history in the city, head to Augustiner Keller, the oldest beer garen in the city, or Hofbräukeller for live music and traditional dishes.

Secure tickets to the UEFA Champions League final 2025 in Munich

Of course, there may be no better visit to Munich than to see the UEFA Champions League Final. With the energy of the final on the horizon, you could be there in person to see the match unfold.

Tickets through the official ticket portals are officially sold out to the event, but you can grab last-minute second-hand tickets through online ticket sellers. Look to leading retailers like StubHub to get your seat at the final.