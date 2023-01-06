'The best that I've been' - Rashford opens up on sensational Man Utd form after match-winning display against Everton

Marcus Rashford feels he is in the best form of his career after he helped fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win against Everton in the FA Cup.

Rashford key in Man Utd victory

Scored and assisted against Everton

Has found net in each of last five games

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford was the star of the show as United beat Everton at Old Trafford on Friday. He set up the opening goal, forced Conor Coady into an own goal and then netted a penalty to secure the victory. He has now scored in each of his last five appearances for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: "In terms of performances, it's probably the best that I've been so I feel good on the pitch," he said to ITV. "I'm getting into positions and areas to score goals. If I keep creating chances, I feel like I'll keep scoring."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The victory makes it seven wins in a row for Erik ten Hag's men and takes them through to the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Red Devils are still in contention to win the Carabao Cup and Europa League, too, and Rashford hopes they can get some silverware this term, adding: "That's the aim, that's why we do what we do and why we work so hard. We want to be in finals and the biggest games. Ultimately, we want to be win silverware and a trophy. Hopefully this season we get a chance to do that."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? The Red Devils will go for an eighth straight victory when they take on Charlton in the Carabao Cup on January 10.