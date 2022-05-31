Benzema and Mbappe named in Champions League Team of the Season - but no Salah or Mane
Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe have been included in UEFA’s 2021-22 Champions League Team of the Season, but there is no place for Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.
Benzema has also been named Player of the Season after scoring 15 goals in 12 appearances for Madrid during their run to a 14th European title.
Paris Saint-Germain were Madrid’s first knockout stage victims, but Mbappe has still earned a spot in the team of the year ahead of Liverpool duo Salah and Mane.
Who else made the Team of the Year?
Liverpool did, however, have four other players make the cut after making it through to a ninth final.
Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold all secured spots, with Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne the other Premier League representatives.
The final line-up was completed by Benzema’s Madrid team-mates Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior.
Vinicius scoops Young Player of the Season prize
Madrid’s dominance of the awards included a Young Player of the Year award nod for Vinicius.
The Brazilian recorded four goals in 13 European games for the Blancos, including the winner in the final against Liverpool, and also contributed seven assists.