Benik Afobe aiming to score 45 goals at Bristol City

The DR Congo international revealed his target for the 2019-20 campaign after completing his loan move to Lee Johnson’s side

New signing Benik Afobe disclosed he is focused on hitting double figures this season and help the club gain promotion to the English Premier League.

On Thursday, Afobe joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals .

He struggled to find the back of the net since he moved to bet365 Stadium permanently in January, notching in two goals so far in 21 outings.

However, Afobe is aiming to revive his goalscoring touch at Ashton Gate after scoring eight goals in 45 league matches last term.

“I’m a striker who likes service in behind and plays one-on-one with the goalkeeper. From how I’ve seen Bristol City play over the last few years, they get a lot of chances, [and] make good service so hopefully, it will click for me and we will have a good season,” Afobe told the club's website.

“The manager said to me how he has a young squad now. I’m only 26 but I’m one of the most experienced, I’ve played in this league for many years, I know what it’s about and I’m trying to bring not just goals, but also my experience and what I have learned over the years to this football club.

“Hopefully the lads can learn from me so I can learn from them and we can have a successful time.

“I want to score in every game so if that’s the case I would score 45 goals from the remaining games!

“I work in steps and hopefully as soon as I can get to double figures I can keep going, breathe confidence for myself and the squad. The only goal I have is for us to get promoted.”

Despite his lack of goals last season, the 26-year-old managed to finish as Stoke City’s top scorer with nine goals in competitions but he hopes for a better feat at Bristol.

“My agent spoke to Stoke and at this point in my career I want to be playing week in, week out. I saw how Bristol City played last season and they’re a good footballing team, the manager (Lee Johnson) has a good philosophy down here and I want to be a part of it and be back to the Benik Afobe of the past.

“Last season the club just missed out on the play-offs, I want to be a part of this good footballing side and hopefully we can have a good season this year.

“For one reason or another it hasn’t worked out for me at Stoke but I was still top goalscorer.”

Afobe is in contention to make his debut for Lee Johnson's side on Saturday when they visit .