Nicolò Tresoldi has snubbed Italy. The Club Brugge striker turned down a call-up for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, preferring to take more time before deciding which national team he will represent, according to a press report.

Prominent Italian journalist Nicolò Schira wrote today, Thursday, on his account on the "X" platform: "Nicolò Tresoldi has decided not to respond to the Italian national team's call-up for the Nations League fixtures. He needs more time to make a final decision between Italy and Germany."

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His decision confirms that the tug-of-war between Italy and Germany over the young striker is far from settled, despite earlier reports that he was close to choosing the Azzurri.

Born in the Italian city of Cagliari, Tresoldi developed as a footballer in Germany after his family moved to Hanover. He rose through the Hannover 96 academy before launching his professional career with the club. The 22-year-old holds both Italian and German nationality.

He also brings considerable experience with Germany's youth national teams, having featured for the under-19 side and then the under-21s, with whom he reached the final of the European Championship.

The move to Club Brugge came in the summer of 2025, arriving from Hannover 96. Tresoldi quickly turned heads in Belgium, ending his first season with a tally of 18 goals in 53 matches.

Both Italy and Germany are preparing to enter a new era. Roberto Mancini has returned to lead the Azzurri, while the veteran Jürgen Klopp has taken charge of "Die Mannschaft".

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