Bayern Munich president refutes claims of record-breaking €25m fee for Nagelsmann

The German champions have reached an agreement that will see them replace Hansi Flick with RB Leipzig's current coach from 2021-22

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has refuted suggestions that the deal to make Julian Nagelsmann the club's new manager could cost the German champions up to €25 million (£22m/$30m).

A compensation package is due to Bundesliga rivals RB Leipzig after Bayern moved quickly to make a domestic rival their long-term successor to the departing Hansi Flick.

Various figures have been mooted in that agreement, from €15m (£13m/$18m) upwards, but Hainer claims there is little substance to the speculation in what is said to be a record-breaking deal for a coach.

What has been said?

Bayern president Hainerhas told Abendzeitung: "We had to find an agreement with Leipzig because Julian Nagelsmann was still bound there. Do not believe all the numbers that were being rumored."

Justifying a big-money move for the 33-year-old, Hainer added: "FC Bayern are one of the best teams in Europe, and they also need a top coach. We managed to do that by signing Julian Nagelsmann."

Why were Bayern in the market for a new boss?

The German giants were left stunned when Flick announced that he is step down at the end of the season. His contract was due to run until the summer of 2023, but an early termination of those terms has been agreed.

Bayern are understandably disappointed to be losing a manager that has led them to Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFL-Supercup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory, but they feel Nagelsmann is the ideal candidate.

Hainer added on events in the dugout: "We had a very successful time with Hansi Flick as head coach, and we are very grateful to him for that. Six titles in one season, only Pep Guardiola has achieved that with FC Barcelona in 2009.

"Now we have Julian Nagelsmann hired, a coach who, despite his young age, has already had an impressive career and is in great demand in Europe.

"Julian Nagelsmann comes from Bavaria and has repeatedly emphasised that FC Bayern Munich is a matter close to his heart. I am happy that it has happened so quickly.

"We had a few conversations with Hansi Flick, but in the end it was his desire to change after this season. We then complied with this request."

