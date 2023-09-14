Bayern blow! Joao Palhinha signs shock new deal at Fulham despite undergoing medical with Bundesliga champions in the summer

Joao Palhinha has signed a new contract that keeps him tied to Fulham until at least 2028 despite almost joining Bayern Munich in the summer.

Palhinha almost joined Bayern

Fulham rejected German side's bid

Midfielder has signed new contact

WHAT HAPPENED? Palhinha was the subject of a £47 million ($59m) offer from Bayern near the end of the transfer window and he even underwent a medical, but no move materialised as Fulham demanded around £70m ($88m). Despite the midfielder's reported desire to leave for the German giants, he has reiterated his commitment by penning a new contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old's previous deal ran until 2027 but he is now tied to the club until 2028, with Fulham holding an option to extend for a further year. The Portugal international joined the Cottagers in 2022 and has made 43 appearances in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "This signing of a new contract demonstrates where my focus and commitment is at this moment! There has been a lot of talk about my future these last few weeks," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"All of us in life work and fight to make our dreams come true and to reach the highest levels, whatever our profession. If there's one thing that has always characterised me in my career, it's my professionalism, regardless of the moments I've been through. I don't forget where I came from and all the effort and dedication I've always had in fighting to achieve all the goals I've set out to achieve. And I will continue to do so.

"Since I arrived at Fulham, the affection and connection created will last forever regardless of what happens, that can never be called into question. I am grateful for all the support that the fans have given me since my first official game. And it is with this same strength that my teammates and I are counting on in our next game at our Cottage."

WHAT NEXT FOR FULHAM? Palhinha and his co-stars are in action again on Saturday when they take on Luton in the Premier League.