Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal celebrates 18th birthday in style with 200 guests and performances by Ozuna and Bad Gyal - but no sign of Nico Williams

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal celebrated his 18th birthday in style, with his party including 200 guests and live music performances.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The teen sensation turns 18 on July 13. That landmark occasion will free him to sign the lucrative contract in Catalunya that has been on the table for some time. He will also be inheriting the No.10 shirt that was previously worn with such distinction by eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Before all of that, it was time to party. Yamal’s celebrations were broken into two parts - one included 20 members of his close family and friends, with the youngster visiting La Cupula restaurant in Garraf. Events took on a different dimension in the evening.

@diegomejiabcn/@hustle_hard_304 Instagram

DID YOU KNOW?

At a private estate in Olivella - following a slight delay due to weather conditions - Yamal played host to 200 fellow revellers. They included Barcelona team-mates Pau Victor, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Casado.

THE GOSSIP

International colleagues from the Spain squad were also invited - although there was no sign of Nico Williams. Influencers and musical artists also made the guest list, with Quevedo, Ozuna and Bad Gyal putting on live sets.

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR YAMAL?

In keeping with tradition, Yamal cut his birthday cake and blew out candles at the stroke of midnight. After a summer filled with vacations and celebrations, the 18-year-old will soon be turning his attention to the 2025-26 campaign - which includes title defences with Barca and a shot at World Cup glory with Spain.