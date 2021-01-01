Former Barcelona director 'certain' Messi will stay as Argentine prepares to make contract call

Barcelona's former sporting director Robert Fernandez is "certain" that Lionel Messi will be committing to a new contract at Camp Nou.

Uncertainty continues to reignwhen it comes to the future of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner, with his current deal running down.

Messi never had any intention of making a big career call until the 2020-21 campaign came to a close, but a decision now has to be made.

Fernandez, who worked with Barca between 2015 and 2018, remains convinced that Messi will agree to fresh terms, telling Despierta San Francisco: "He will stay, I am very certain. Knowing him, he will stay. I don't have any information [about Messi], but I have a feeling."

While speculation continues to rage around Messi, amid talk of interest from Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, Barca boss Ronald Koeman also finds himself at the centre of a storm.

The Dutch coach is under contract through to the summer of 2022, but there remains talk of change at Camp Nou.

Fernandez believes a man who delivered Copa del Rey glory in 2020-21 deserves the chance to see out his deal and add again in the summer window, with the club legend doing the best he can in testing circumstances.

"As a sporting director you always have to reach a consensus," Fernandez said. "The problem at Barcelona is that it is very difficult to improve the team because it is always good.

"Koeman has done an extraordinary job, very good. He got them fighting for La Liga right almost until the end. The team have shown what they are - a great team. At Barcelona, there are no transitional years."

