Arsenal clash with Wolfsburg delayed due to confetti with 'hoover' deployed to clean up before WUCL match
Arsenal's Women's Champions League clash with Wolfsburg was delayed because of confetti, with a hoover required to clear the pitch.
The two sets of players were on the pitch ready to kick-off their quarter-final second leg match but were unable to start because of the amount of green confetti thrown from the stands by the home supporters.
A member of groundstaff attempted to sweep the confetti into piles while another used a leafblower as a hoover to suck as much of it as possible, with the game eventually able to begin around five minutes late.
The bigger picture
Arsenal travelled to Germany with the tie poised at 1-1 after last week's first leg at Emirates Stadium.
The Gunners needed a last-minute goal from defender Lotte Wubben-Moy to secure a draw after Tabea Wassmuth's first-half header put Wolfsburg in front.
The winners of the tie will play defending champions Barcelona, who beat Real Madrid 5-2 in front of 91,553 fans at Camp Nou on Wednesday.