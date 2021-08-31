The 22-year-old made a major impression in Serie A, leading to interest from all across Europe

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

The 22-year-old Japan international joins for a fee of £16 million (€19m/$22m) and will wear the No.18 in north London.

Tomiyasu is a natural centre-back but has played mostly at right-back since joining Bologna in 2019, and will likely feature there after Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan earlier in the day.

Arsenal technical director Edu told the club's official website: “We’re delighted to have signed Takehiro. We’ve been watching him for a while now and we’re pleased that we have reached an agreement with Bologna. He is an important addition to our squad.”

Mikel Arteta added: “Takehiro is a strong defender with good experience in Serie A and at international level. He’s a versatile defender with great defensive qualities, high technical ability and composure on the ball.

"He will be an important member of our squad. We look forward to Takehiro joining up with us when he returns from international duty.”

