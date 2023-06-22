Andre Onana transfer boost for Man Utd as Inter are already planning to sign his replacement - with two goalkeepers on their list

Manchester United have received an Andre Onana transfer boost as Inter are already eyeing two goalkeepers as his replacement this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? With United no longer confident that David De Gea will sign a new deal at Old Trafford, they have intensified their search for a new keeper. Tottenham have seemingly pulled out of the David Raya race, while they have received another boost as, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are already looking at replacements for Onana. They have set their sights on Giorgi Mamardashvili and Yann Sommer, which means the Cameroonian could well be put up for sale.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Inter had earlier tried to sign Empoli's Guglielmo Vicario, but since he is believed to have already agreed personal terms with Tottenham, the Nerazzurri have been forced to shift their focus to alternative targets.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea have also reportedly ended their interest in Onana, which has put Manchester United in pole position to sign the goalkeeper. Apart from his shot-stopping abilities, the keeper is known to be good with the ball at his feet which should help Erik ten Hag's troops to play out from the back. Indeed, this might convince United to break the bank for the 27-year-old.

WHAT NEXT? Onana used to be Ten Hag's No.1 during his time at Ajax and the duo won three Eredivisie titles together. It remains to be seen if the keeper will be reunited with his former manager at Old Trafford.