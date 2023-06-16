Goodbye David de Gea? Man Utd no longer confident goalkeeper will sign new two-year deal

Manchester United are no longer confident that David de Gea will extend his contract at the club, a new report has claimed.

De Gea left off list of retained players

Negotiating new deal with United

Club believe he may choose to leave

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international was not included on the club's list of retained players as United continue negotiating a contract worth £375,000-per-week. The Daily Mail reports that United are not confident that the goalkeeper will stay, although the club have formally announced they are continuing to speak with the player and his representatives in an attempt to tie him down.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea has a deal that expires on June 30 and he has been linked with a shock move to Saudi Arabia to join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema. He has struggled at times at Old Trafford and endured a particularly error-strewn 2022-23 season, culminating in the concession of an Ilkay Gundogan volley in the FA Cup final in Manchester City.

AND WHAT'S MORE: United are said to be considering a number of new goalkeepers this summer, amid links with Porto's Diogo Costa, as manager Erik ten Hag looks to refresh his squad. Regardless of De Gea's decision, should he stay or go, the United manager is said to be desperate to sign a new 'keeper this summer.

WHAT NEXT? De Gea is likely to make a decision over his future soon, as his contract is coming to an end; the club's pre-season begins on July 12 with a fixture against Leeds.