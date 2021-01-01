Alaba's agent 'disconnected from reality', claims Bayern Munich chief Kahn

The former Germany goalkeeper is unhappy with the behaviour of Pini Zahavi, after the Austrian refused to extend his contract at Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich director Oliver Kahn thinks David Alaba's agent is "disconnected from reality".

Alaba has confirmed that he will bring the curtain down on his 13-year career at Allianz Arena this summer, having turned down the club's offer of a contract extension.

Kahn thinks negotiations over a new deal were hampered by Pini Zahavi, who represents Alaba, and the Bayern legend admits that the whole saga has left him disillusioned.

What's been said?

"In a certain way, I am actually disaffected because I notice a disconnection from reality, which is breathtaking," Kahn said of his dealings with Zahavi during an interview with Kicker.

The Bayern chief added: "We appreciate David Alaba very much, he is an extraordinary person, always friendly and open. Although we tried everything to keep him, no agreement was reached.

Kahn also insisted the club will try to avoid any further high profile departures, with experienced performers Manuel Neuer, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller all still performing at an elite level for Hansi Flick's side despite advancing into their thirties.

"Why shouldn't we remember to extend with one or the other again if they play like they are at the moment?" he said.

Where will Alaba end up?

There has been no shortage of potential suitors up for Alaba in recent months, with the opportunity to sign a Champions League-winning defender in his prime on a free transfer a rare occurrence.

A whole host of Premier League clubs have been credited with interest in the 28-year-old, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, while French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Italian giants Juventus are also being linked with his services.

However, Spain has been mooted as the most likely next destination for Alaba, with both Real Madrid and Barcelona reportedly chasing his signature.

It is not yet clear which club the Austrian will choose, as his father has insisted that no agreement is yet in place with Madrid and Zahavi has taken the same stance with regards to a potential move to Barca.

Alaba's record at Bayern

​Alaba's place in Bayern's history has long been secure given the crucial role he has played in their success on both domestic and European fronts over the past decade.

Article continues below

He has won a grand total of 26 trophies during his time at Allianz Arena, including nine Bundesliga titles and two Champions League crowns, with it highly likely he will add to that haul before he departs at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

Alaba has racked up over 400 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, scoring 33 goals while also laying on a further 50 for his team-mates.