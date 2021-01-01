'Alaba leaving Bayern for the money & I did the same!' - Kohler understands why Madrid & Chelsea target wants out

The Austria international will leave the Bavarians on a free transfer in the summer, with plenty of clubs interested in signing him

Jurgen Kohler has told Goal that David Alaba is leaving Bayern Munich for money, and has no issues with it as he did the same.

Alaba announced last month that he would be departing Bavaria in the summer on a free transfer , without naming his next destination.

It has been widely reported that Real Madrid will land the Austrian, although there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea which can only serve to drive up Alaba’s negotiating position.

What's been said?

Kohler was a key member for Germany during the 1990s, winning the World Cup in 1990 and European Championship in 1996, while at club level he swapped Bayern for the riches of Serie A with Juventus in 1991.

“It won't be a step backwards for him, even though Bayern is one of the three best clubs in Europe and doesn't have to hide from anyone in terms of sporting and economic performance," Kohler told Goal of Alaba's impending departure

"He is certainly taking this step primarily because of the money, and I can understand that. He is now 28 years old and will sign a four or five-year contract.

"He can tell me whatever he wants. A few euros will play a big role. But you can't hold that against the player. It's perfectly legitimate and most others would do the same."

While Alaba already has money that is beyond most people’s wildest dreams, Kohler feels he is right to cash-in on his value given the precarious nature of professional football.

"As a professional footballer, you only have a few years in which you can practise this profession," Kohler said. "Serious injuries can also occur. [Niklas] Sule, with his two cruciate ligament tears, can tell you a thing or two about that. Luckily, Alaba has been spared that so far.

"I also left Bayern because of the money. Of course, the move to Italy was also very good for me. Especially in terms of personality development. But that really wasn't my first thought. It would be a nice fairy tale if I told them something different now.”

Boateng's Bayern future in doubt

Jerome Boateng’s contract is also winding down but, as opposed to Alaba, he is the other side of 30.

Kohler does not believe Bayern will renew the 32-year-old defender’s deal, as he feels the delay has been telling.

"I don't think Bayern will extend the contract,” Kohler said of Boateng. "When Bayern is convinced of a player, the talks are usually held early on. Hansi Flick has opened up a different perspective for Boateng, but he is also getting on and has become more injury-prone.

"Bayern already have three top players in this position with [Dayot] Upamecano, Sule and [Lucas] Hernandez, who are much younger.

"I'm also sure that they will bring in another player for the defence - perhaps also a replacement for [Javi] Martinez in the number six role, who can also play in central defence.

"If I were in Bayern's position I would think about [Denis] Zakaria."

