When will the 2023/24 AFC Champions League and AFC Cup be held?

New season for the AFC Club competitions have been revealed

The new calendars for the 2023/24 season of the AFC Champions League and AFC Cup have been finalised following the decision to transition the AFC Club Competitions from its current Spring-Autumn season to Autumn-Spring.

The decision was finalised and approved by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) executive committee on February 25, 2022.

What is the new calendar for the 2023/24 AFC Champions League?

The 2023/2024 edition of the AFC Champions League is set to kick off with Preliminary Stage 1 on August 8, 2023. The Group Stage is scheduled to take place from September 18 to December 13, 2023, and the Knockout Stage will be held from February 12 to April 24, 2024. The two-legged Final will be held on May 11 and 18, 2024.

What is the new calendar for the 2023/24 AFC Cup?

The 2023/2024 season of the AFC Cup will commence with the Preliminary Stage on August 1, 2023, while the group stage is set to be held from September 18 to December 14.

The Zonal Semi-finals will take place from February 2024, followed by the single-leg Final on May 5, 2024.

Elimination of away goal rule in AFC Champions League and AFC Cup

The recommendation to eliminate the away goals rule as a tiebreaker option was also approved in the executive committee meeting and instead the extra time and, if necessary, penalty shootout will be used to determine the winner of tied home and away matches