I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round: Teams, fixtures, table, top scorers and all you need to know

There will be a debutant in the I-League 2021-22 as Delhi FC, Kenkre, Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan FC in the ongoing qualifiers.

Out of the 18 teams nominated by their respective state associations, nine were selected to partake in the qualifiers from the preliminary rounds, among whom Bangalore United, Kerala United, ARA FC, Rynith FC and Corbett FC failed to make to the final round from the group stage.

Which teams are in the final round of the I-League Qualifiers 2021?

Team Local League Preliminary round Delhi FC Delhi Senior Division League 1st, Group B Kenkre MDFA Elite Division, Maharashtra 2nd, Group B Madan Maharaj Madhya Pradesh Premier League 1st, Group A Rajasthan FC R-League A Division, Rajasthan 2nd, Group A

A total of 10 teams were selected by the AIl India Football Federation (AIFF) for the I-League Qualifiers 2021 through the state leagues. In case a state had nominated two teams, only one would have been selected, based on meeting AIFF's financial requirements and completion of the club licensing criteria.

Of the 10 teams that were selected, the AIFF later decided to withdraw Hyderya Sports FC, runners up of Jammu & Kashmir Professional League, after finding the bank guarantee submitted by them to be not genuine.

Where will the I-League Qualifiers 2021 final round be played?

All the matches of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 are played at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru.

I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round fixtures & results

Date Time (IST) Fixture Result Oct 18 12:30pm Kenkre vs Madan Maharaj 1-0 Oct 18 3:45pm Delhi FC vs Rajasthan FC 0-1 Oct 20 12:30pm Delhi FC vs Kenkre Oct 20 3:45pm Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC Oct 23 12:30pm Madan Maharaj vs Delhi FC Oct 23 3:45pm Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre

How to watch I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round games live on TV & online stream?

1Sports was brought on board as the broadcaster for the I-League Qualifiers 2021 from the penultimate round of the preliminary stage.

The qualifiers were already being streamed live on the I-League’s Official Facebook page and will continue to do so.

Who qualifiers for the I-League 2021-22 season?

The team that finishes on top of the round-robin group in the final round will earn promotion to the I-League 2021-22 season.

Top-Scorers:

Rank Player Team Goals 1 Anwar Ali Jr. Delhi FC 3 2 Shubham Bhowmick Madan Maharaj 2 Sukjit Singh Rajasthan FC 2 Jiten Murmu Madan Maharaj 2 Sheen Stevenson Sohktung Rynith FC 2

I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round table: