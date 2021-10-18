I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round: Teams, fixtures, table, top scorers and all you need to know
There will be a debutant in the I-League 2021-22 as Delhi FC, Kenkre, Madan Maharaj and Rajasthan FC in the ongoing qualifiers.
Out of the 18 teams nominated by their respective state associations, nine were selected to partake in the qualifiers from the preliminary rounds, among whom Bangalore United, Kerala United, ARA FC, Rynith FC and Corbett FC failed to make to the final round from the group stage.
Which teams are in the final round of the I-League Qualifiers 2021?
|Team
|Local League
|Preliminary round
|Delhi FC
|Delhi Senior Division League
|1st, Group B
|Kenkre
|MDFA Elite Division, Maharashtra
|2nd, Group B
|Madan Maharaj
|Madhya Pradesh Premier League
|1st, Group A
|Rajasthan FC
|R-League A Division, Rajasthan
|2nd, Group A
A total of 10 teams were selected by the AIl India Football Federation (AIFF) for the I-League Qualifiers 2021 through the state leagues. In case a state had nominated two teams, only one would have been selected, based on meeting AIFF's financial requirements and completion of the club licensing criteria.
Editors' Picks
- Two captains, one legend: Why Arsenal giant Vieira could become a major problem for Arteta
- Football on TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream in India today, tomorrow & this weekend
- SAFF Championship: From Jiri Pesek to Igor Stimac - Which managers have won the title with India?
- Prime Salah or Prime Suarez? Only one winner as Liverpool legends prepare for Champions League showdown
Of the 10 teams that were selected, the AIFF later decided to withdraw Hyderya Sports FC, runners up of Jammu & Kashmir Professional League, after finding the bank guarantee submitted by them to be not genuine.
Where will the I-League Qualifiers 2021 final round be played?
All the matches of the I-League Qualifiers 2021 are played at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru.
I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round fixtures & results
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Fixture
|Result
|Oct 18
|12:30pm
|Kenkre vs Madan Maharaj
|1-0
|Oct 18
|3:45pm
|Delhi FC vs Rajasthan FC
|0-1
|Oct 20
|12:30pm
|Delhi FC vs Kenkre
|Oct 20
|3:45pm
|Madan Maharaj vs Rajasthan FC
|Oct 23
|12:30pm
|Madan Maharaj vs Delhi FC
|Oct 23
|3:45pm
|Rajasthan FC vs Kenkre
How to watch I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round games live on TV & online stream?
1Sports was brought on board as the broadcaster for the I-League Qualifiers 2021 from the penultimate round of the preliminary stage.
The qualifiers were already being streamed live on the I-League’s Official Facebook page and will continue to do so.
Who qualifiers for the I-League 2021-22 season?
The team that finishes on top of the round-robin group in the final round will earn promotion to the I-League 2021-22 season.
Top-Scorers:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|1
|Anwar Ali Jr.
|Delhi FC
|3
|2
|Shubham Bhowmick
|Madan Maharaj
|2
|Sukjit Singh
|Rajasthan FC
|2
|Jiten Murmu
|Madan Maharaj
|2
|Sheen Stevenson Sohktung
|Rynith FC
|2
I-League Qualifiers 2021 - Final round table:
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Rajasthan FC
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|2
|Kenkre
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Madan Maharaj
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Delhi FC
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0