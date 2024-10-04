Super League
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
A. Sadiku 45' + 2' (pen), 47'B. Herrera 90' + 4'
N. Albiach 6', 51'A. Ajaraie 56'
(HT 1-1) (FT 3-3)

FC Goa vs Northeast United FCResults & stats,