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Revealed: Why Yan Diomande snubbed Liverpool for Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid rebuild after meeting Andoni Iraola
The Iraola meeting and transition fears
Liverpool’s transition into the post-Arne Slot era under new manager Iraola appears to have cost them one of the world's most exciting young talents. While the Reds were long considered the frontrunners for Diomande, the player eventually cooled on the idea of a move to Merseyside.
The prospect of succeeding Mohamed Salah as the main man on the wing initially appealed to the Ivorian international, yet the lure of immediate European dominance proved stronger. According to The Athletic, Diomande felt that the current environment at Anfield represented a transition season, which prompted his representatives at Roc Nation to look elsewhere.
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Mourinho's linguistic masterstroke
Real Madrid were able to win the race for the winger thanks to the personal intervention of Jose Mourinho, the report adds. The legendary manager, who is overseeing a massive summer rebuild in the Spanish capital, made a direct phone call to Diomande that changed the course of the transfer. "The final piece was Jose Mourinho," Nathan Campbell, Roc Nation's head of global football recruitment and Diomande's agent, said.
Campbell elaborated on how the Special One’s communication skills sealed the deal for Los Blancos. "We didn't realise Mourinho spoke fluent French, because he hasn't been at a French club," Campbell added. "But the time of day that he took the call with Yan and the fact that he spoke fluently in French with him - about his ideas, the project, and how he would fit into the team - showed that he valued that conversation. That was a massive point. The key to convincing him."
Record-breaking figures and PSG heartbreak
Real Madrid eventually reached an agreement with RB Leipzig for a total package worth up to €140 million (£120m). The deal is structured as an initial €125m (£107m) fee with a further €15m in various add-ons. This financial commitment saw Madrid successfully hijack the move from Paris Saint-Germain, who had previously been in advanced talks with the German club and the player's camp over a move to the Parc des Princes. Leipzig had been holding out for a fee in excess of €130m all summer, a price point that saw both Liverpool and PSG hesitate.
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A detailed pathway to the top
Beyond the managerial intervention and the record fee, Real Madrid presented Diomande with a comprehensive development strategy that outshone the competition. The club provided a detailed career plan that used case studies of current stars like Vinicius Junior to show how a young winger can evolve at the Bernabeu. This long-term vision, combined with the chance to chase Champions League glory, made the decision clear for the former Leganes prodigy.
Diomande has signed a seven-year contract in Madrid, tying him to the club until 2033. For Liverpool, the search for a Salah successor continues as they count the cost of failing to convince the Ivorian that their new era was ready for liftoff. While the Reds had explored alternative targets, Diomande was clearly their priority, and his move to Spain marks a significant blow to Iraola’s early recruitment plans at Anfield.
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