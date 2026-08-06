Yan Diomande closing in on €125m Real Madrid transfer as RB Leipzig star bade farewell to his team-mates at pre-season camp

The long-running transfer saga involving Diomande and Madrid has finally reached its conclusion. According to Bild, the Ivorian superstar was spotted leaving RB Leipzig's training camp in Saalfelden, Austria, on Thursday morning, signaling that a move to the Santiago Bernabeu is now imminent. The departure occurred just 24 hours after the player had initially arrived at the camp following a recovery from illness, highlighting the rapid nature of the final negotiations. Diomande was seen being driven away in a black Mercedes-Vito, heading directly for the airport to catch a flight to Spain where his new chapter begins.

Leipzig are set to receive a guaranteed fee of €125 million for their prized asset, a figure that represents a significant profit on the youngster. However, the total cost of the operation could eventually reach €140 million when performance-related bonuses are included.