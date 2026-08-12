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A Dutch revolution! Xavi Hernandez appointed Netherlands head coach on long-term deal as former Barcelona boss replaces Ronald Koeman
Xavi signs long-term Oranje contract
In a move that has sent shockwaves through European football, the KNVB has confirmed that Xavi is the new head coach of the Netherlands. The 46-year-old Catalan succeeds Koeman, who departed following the Oranje's round-of-32 exit against Morocco at this summer’s World Cup. Xavi has put pen to paper on a comprehensive contract that runs until 2030, ensuring he will be at the helm for both the 2028 European Championship in Great Britain and Ireland, as well as the 2030 World Cup.
Xavi becomes the 21st foreign coach to lead the Netherlands, but notably the first since Austrian Ernst Happel held the position between 1977 and 1978. While the former Barcelona midfielder will bring his own trusted backroom staff to the KNVB, there will remain a strong domestic presence within the technical setup.
- AFP
A special bond with Dutch football
Speaking after the announcement, Xavi expressed his deep emotional connection to the Total Football philosophy that originated in the Netherlands. He stated: 'I find it an enormous honor to become the national coach of the Dutch team. As someone who was educated at the FC Barcelona academy, with strong influences from the likes of Johan Cruyff and Rinus Michels, I feel a special connection with Dutch football.'
The new boss was quick to credit several Dutch legends for his own development as both a player and a manager during his time at the Camp Nou. Xavi continued: 'You could say that I am a bit of a son of Dutch football. Other great managers, especially Louis van Gaal, under whom I made my debut at Barcelona, and Frank Rijkaard, have also played an important role in shaping me as a player and coach. Of course, the most important goal is and always will be to win, but I would prefer to do so in a way that reflects those characteristics and that people can enjoy. The potential for that is there, as well as a solid foundation to build upon.'
KNVB leadership hails landmark appointment
The hierarchy at the KNVB has voiced immense pride in securing such a high-profile figure to replace Koeman. Director of Professional Football Marianne van Leeuwen highlighted Xavi's elite pedigree as a deciding factor. Van Leeuwen noted: 'With Xavi, we are bringing in someone who knows the absolute top of international football as a player and trainer.'
Nigel de Jong, the KNVB technical director and former Manchester City midfielder, also shared his excitement regarding the tactical shift. De Jong explained: 'Every new cycle requires a fresh look at where we want to go, what we need for that, and which available national coach fits that best.'
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Building on a storied managerial career
This appointment marks Xavi's return to management after he left Barcelona in 2024 to be replaced by Hansi Flick. His tenure at the Camp Nou was highlighted by a La Liga title triumph in the 2022-23 season, where he coincidentally succeeded Koeman just as he has now with the national team. Before his emotional return to Catalonia, Xavi began his coaching journey in 2019 with Al-Sadd in Qatar.
Xavi will make his debut on the Netherlands bench on Thursday, September 24, when the Dutch team host Germany in a high-profile Nations League match at the Johan Cruyff Arena. That fixture will be the first of a series of group matches for Xavi with the Oranje, who are also set to face Serbia and Greece in the competition.
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