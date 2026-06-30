'I’d do it all the same way!' - Ronald Koeman defends using five-man backline after Netherlands dumped out of World Cup by Morocco

Koeman attracted intense scrutiny for altering his defensive blueprint, ditching his traditional back four to deploy five defenders. The unexpected tactical shift marked the first time the Oranje had started a match with a five-man backline since a 2-1 defeat against Germany in March 2024, ending a consecutive run of 31 fixtures played with a standard defensive quartet.

When pressed on whether he had already stepped down from his position, Koeman responded: "No, I haven’t. I’m going to reflect on my future. This is straight after a game and the disappointment is so fresh in your mind. I’m going to reflect on it and maybe I’ll come to a conclusion by tomorrow morning."

He added on the Netherlands' defensive set-up: "You can think whatever you like but we gave away much less against a team that was stronger than Sweden and Tunisia. If I had to do it again I’d do it all the same way. As the Dutch coach when the equaliser is scored I am always going to be scolded for the fact I chose five defenders.

"But you criticise, which is your right. You watch from the sidelines, I’m here with the team and, once again, I’d do it again."