Xabi Alonso ready to ditch preferred tactical blueprint at Real Madrid to accommodate Jude Bellingham with outgoing Bayer Leverkusen boss set to copy Carlo Ancelotti's approach
Incoming Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso is set to inherit Carlo Ancelotti's tactics as he attempts to get Jude Bellingham back to top form.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Xabi Alonso to give up his default system
- Plans to inherit Carlo Ancelotti's tactics
- Motivated by desire to get Bellingham firing again