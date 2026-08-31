Xabi Alonso shrugs off ALARMING Chelsea stats as Blues post a bizarre record-low in Brighton thriller

Despite the glaring statistical anomalies, Alonso refused to panic. The Chelsea boss argued that his players naturally dropped their intensity after establishing a heavy early lead, shifting their focus to game management rather than dominating the ball.

"You need to have context to every data for sure," Alonso explained to reporters after the game. "After 30 minutes we have scored [to make it] 3-0, probably in that moment we have played too much with the result instead of keep playing. So the data is not important, it is how you play and what we can do better.

"But it is never that approach, I don’t say today we need to have 60 per cent or 20 per cent. I never talk about those things, it is about how to prepare, how to be more competitive. But the good thing is that you need to adapt, even during the game there are different moments and some moments that we have done really, really well and other moments that we can do better."