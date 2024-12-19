Patrick Bamford WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Wrexham keen on England international striker but £40,000-a-week contract makes Patrick Bamford deal with Leeds difficult for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamP. BamfordLeague OneTransfersLeedsGenoaSerie AChampionship

Wrexham are reportedly one of the teams showing interest in Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, but his £40,000-a-week wages will make a deal difficult.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bamford struggling for starts & goals this term
  • Red Dragons in the market for more firepower
  • Deal difficult without step up from League One
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱