Wrexham receive £18m in taxpayer funding for stadium refurb despite wealth of Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac

The Welsh outfit have, as reported by The Times, been awarded considerable non-repayable grants as they work on restructuring a venue that had become a little tired. It is claimed that “the amount of money received by Wrexham in state aid vastly outstrips public spending on any other football club in England and Wales”.

The Red Dragons were first awarded £3.8m ($5m) by Wrexham county borough council a year after Reynolds and Mac completed their stunning takeover of the club in 2021. A second payment of £14m ($18m) was made in September 2025.

Said funds have been passed on as Wrexham work on the construction of a Kop Stand - with the original structure having been flattened some time ago - alongside new floodlights and a playing surface that will allow the stadium to host international football and rugby matches.