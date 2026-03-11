Antonin Kinsky, Loris Karius and the worst-ever Champions League goalkeeping performances

Questions will continue to be asked of whether Igor Tudor should have entrusted the 22-year-old with such a major assignment and if he made the right call to substitute him when he did. It should also be pointed out that while Kinsky's slips were undoubtedly costly, he wasn't the only Tottenham player to lose his footing on the night as Spurs slumped to a 5-2 loss that only further darkens the mood around the relegation-threatened club.
Furthermore, while Kinsky's display was truly dreadful, he is not the first 'keeper to be shown up on the biggest stage, with plenty of other recognisable names having endured nightmare Champions League nights down the years...