Winners & losers of the 2025-26 European season: From PSG defending their Champions League crown and Bayern Munich's swashbuckling front three to Arne Slot's misery and Real Madrid descending into chaos

Mikel Arteta admitted that his overriding emotion at the end of the Champions League final was "pain" - and that was perfectly understandable. Arsenal had got to within a penalty shootout of dethroning PSG as the kings of European football, and the Spaniard admitted that it was going to take some time to get over the defeat in Budapest.

Pain will soon give way to pride, though, and not just in his players. He probably won't say it in public, but Arteta has every right to be immensely proud of his own efforts over the past nine months - because his was unquestionably a make-or-break campaign for the Arsenal manager.

After five full seasons without a trophy, the Spaniard simply had to win some silverware and, in spite of another anxious April that sparked fears of another perceived 'bottle job', he led the Gunners to a first Premier League title since 2004.

It was hardly a victory for 'The Beautiful Game', of course; Arsenal took 'winning ugly' to a whole other level with their time-wasting, play-acting and depressing dependence on set-pieces to score goals. Indeed, the 1-0 win over Burnley that effectively clinched the title rather summed up Arsenal's approach, with both David Raya and Leandro Trossard simulating injuries in the closing seconds of a victory over the second-worst team in the league achieved with a header from a corner.

Still, while even Thierry Henry admitted that he was less than impressed by Arteta's cynical style of play, the former France forward felt, just like everyone else connected with the club, that the end justified the means - and the fact of the matter is that Arsenal's agonising title drought is over.

Say what you will, then, about Arteta and his methods. Or the amount of time and money it's taken for him to get the Gunners to this point. But he deserves some respect for turning 'specialists in failure' into the best team in England. The process may not have been pretty, but it was undeniably effective.