Will Nico Williams live to regret rejecting Barcelona? Marcus Rashford revival highlights how Athletic Club star would have become a star with the Blaugrana

Barca first tried to sign Williams last year, and one could understand why. The club may have been once again struggling to adhere to La Liga's financial regulations, but the buy-out clause in the Basque winger's contract was just €58 million (£51m/$67m), which felt like an opportunity too good to pass up.

Williams had just played a key role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph alongside his good friend Lamine Yamal, and the prospect of the pair working in tandem at club level too didn't just excite everyone in Catalunya; it was also a tantalising prospect for football fans all across the globe. However, Williams ultimately decided to stay at San Mames for at least another year, so Barcelona ended up signing Spain attacking midfielder Dani Olmo instead.

“Nico is a player who, yes, we were interested in during the summer," Barca sporting director Deco told Mundo Deportivo in November of last year. "We tried to bring him in, but from there, the player made a decision, and life goes on.

"We brought in Dani Olmo, who was our priority because we didn’t have that type of player in our squad. The idea with Nico was to add more competition upfront, because we wanted high-level competition, but once the player shows no interest in coming, there's no further discussion." And there wasn't, until the end of last season.