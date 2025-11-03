Getty Images Sport
Marcus Rashford makes Hansi Flick 'happy' but Barcelona boss wants more goals after key role in La Liga win
Marcus Rashford shines as Barca bounce back
Barcelona returned to winning ways at the Olympic Stadium, defeating Elche 3-1 to stay within touching distance of leaders Real Madrid. Flick’s side dominated early, pressing aggressively and capitalising on defensive lapses. Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres struck twice in quick succession, before Rafa Mir briefly halved the deficit. But the moment of the night belonged to Rashford, who sealed the win in the 68th minute with a thunderous effort off the crossbar registering his sixth goal of the campaign and thirteenth direct goal involvement this season.
Rashford’s confidence continues to soar in Raphinha’s absence. The 27-year-old has thrived on the left flank, linking fluidly with Torres and Fermin Lopez in Flick’s high-tempo system. His revival, after a difficult spell at Manchester United, has been one of Barca’s success stories of the season.
After the game, coach Flick summed up the mood perfectly as he approach to the result was satisfied but grounded: “The most important thing is the three points,” he said. “We did many things well, others not so well. There are still areas where we must improve.”
Hansi Flick praises his team's performance but demands for more
Flick’s post-match comments reflected both pride and ambition. The German was quick to recognise Rashford’s growing influence but also used the moment to push him further, urging the winger to turn promise into prolific consistency.
"We have done many things well and others not so well. I’ve seen many things we’ve done very well and others that haven’t been so good. We need to improve certain situations. We had an opponent that wanted the ball and it wasn’t easy. We wanted to pressure them from the start and we did because we scored two goals," said Flick in a post-match interview.
Flick further added: "I think we created many chances and didn't convert them all. If we had taken better advantage of our opportunities, we would have finished 6-2."
Reflecting on Rashford's performance, the Barca coach said: “One or two more goals would have been good for him. I’m happy with him; I know he can play at this level and he’s shown it. He’s an important player.”
Barcelona’s demands before making Rashford’s move permanent
Barcelona’s board is eager to make Rashford’s loan from United permanent but not without conditions. Club sources confirm that financial sustainability is the main hurdle. Rashford currently earns around £300,000 a week, a figure far above LaLiga’s wage structure.
Barcelona are prepared to pay the £30 million transfer fee, but only if Rashford agrees to a significant salary reduction to comply with league spending limits. The club’s sporting department wants to offer a multi-year deal that spreads the cost while maintaining squad balance. Rashford, aware of the limitations and keen to continue his resurgence in Spain, is reportedly open to compromise in exchange for long-term stability and trust.
For Barca, his impact has been undeniable. He has six goals and five assists in all competitions to his tally, plus four decisive strikes in the Champions League. But the next step depends on negotiation. As per reports, the club views Rashford’s future as “a matter of both sporting value and financial discipline.”
Returning stars boost Flick’s plans
Barcelona’s immediate focus shifts to a crucial Champions League tie against Club Brugge midweek, followed by a La Liga trip to Celta Vigo on November 9 before the international break. These games will test Flick’s rotation and squad depth, especially with injuries still limiting options in midfield.
There was good news for Barca fans, though. Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo both returned from injury and featured from the bench against Elche. Their gradual reintegration adds experience and attacking variety, offering Rashford and Torres the freedom to rotate and rest when needed.
Rashford’s resurgence has been a spark for Flick’s project but as the coach reminded everyone, it’s just the beginning. “We’re on the right path,” Flick said. “But we must keep improving, every game, every player.”
